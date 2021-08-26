The Baseball Hall of Fame might not call for Roger Clemens, and the former Boston Red Sox ace is OK with that.

Clemens will be on the ballot for the 10th and final time in 2022 and with a record seven Cy Young Awards, as well as 354 wins (ninth all-time) and 4,672 strikeouts (third all-time), Clemens is a no-brainer Hall-of-Fame inductee on paper. But Clemens’ legacy is tainted by allegations he used performance-enhancing drugs after being named in the Mitchell Report, claims he has repeatedly denied.

Clemens told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram he’s not concerned about the Hall or his doubters.

“I never played the game to worry about being a Hall of Famer. The guys who vote for me is great – they’re the ones who look at the details and the facts and understand exactly everything that went on. We did it the right way. I played the right way. I poured my heart into a game I love,” Clelens said.

He played for four teams over his 24-year career, including the Red Sox (1984-96), Toronto Blue Jays (1997-98), New York Yankees (1999-2003, 2007) and Houston Astros (2004-06). He has yet to reach the 75% threshold to gain entry into the Hall of Fame, receiving a personal-best 61.6% of the votes in 2021.

“I don’t care one bit about it. Someone didn’t vote for Derek Jeter. One of my good friends and teammates with the Red Sox, Jimmy Rice, got in on his 10th year. I always teased him, ‘Dude, how did you get better all of a sudden? Did you go play semi pro ball and hit another 100 homers?’ … it’s not going to change me as a person. … It’s not who I am as a person.”

A LATE ONE: AJ Pollock led off the 16th inning with a two-run homer and the streaking Los Angeles Dodgers beat the struggling San Diego Padres 5-3 early Thursday in by far the longest major league game since pandemic rules were implemented last year.

No game had lasted longer than 13 innings since MLB began putting an automatic runner on second base to start extra innings before the shortened 2020 season. This one started at 10:10 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday and ended at 3:59 a.m. Thursday. It took 5 hours, 49 minutes to play.

Pollock’s 16th homer came off rookie reliever Daniel Camarena (0-1), the ninth Padres pitcher. The Dodgers used 10 pitchers, including winner Corey Knebel (4-0) and Shane Greene, who worked the 16th for his first save.

