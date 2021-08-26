WESTBROOK – Frances M. Dugas, 94, died on August 21, 2021, at a Portland nursing home. She was born in Westbrook on April 28, 1927 to John B. and Elizabeth (Smith) Harnois.

She enjoyed 72 years of marriage with her husband, Ernest, who passed away in 2018. Together they raised six children. She was always a dedicated housewife ensuring the success and happiness of all her children. After they were in school, she went to work for the city school department in the Westbrook High School cafeteria where she served meals to many of her grandchildren. She enjoyed playing penny card games, bowling, family outings at Deep Cove Shores in Raymond and many fun trips with a close circle of friends she and Ernie were associated with.

She was a lifelong communicant of St. Hyacinth’s and St. Mary’s churches, which later merged to be St. Anthony’s Parish.

Franny’s family wishes to thank the staff of Seaside and Beacon Hospice for the wonderful care they provided her.

Frances was predeceased by her brother, Robert L. Harnois, sisters Evelyn Lavigne, Dorothy Hawkes, Corrine Nicolas, Therese Boulanger, Beatrice Michaud; granddaughter, Erica Wark; and son-in-law, Richard Butterfield.

She is survived by her daughters Nancy (Roger) Barr, Pamela Wark and Ann Butterfield, sons Gregory (Pamela) Dugas, Richard (Leona) Dugas, and Eric (Junie) Dugas; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Phyllis Rogers.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend an hour of visitation 10 to 11 a.m., Monday, August 30 at St. Hyacinth Church, 268 Brown St., Westbrook, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Burial at St. Hyacinth’s Cemetery, Westbrook will immediately follow funeral service.

To express condolences and to participate in Frances’ online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to any charity of choice.

