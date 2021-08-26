ACTON – Barbara Joan Parker Almquist Seckar, born August 20, 1933, passed away peacefully at home in Acton on August 22, 2021 with family by her side.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Robert C. Seckar; six children, Patricia Zarba, Susan Newsom, Jeffrey Almquist, David Almquist, Philip Almquist, Mary Terril; 18 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by son, Peter Seckar and infant daughter, Barbara

Seckar.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Donations in Barbara’s name can be made to the Mary Grant Nature Preserve via

Acton Town Hall

35 H Rd.,

Acton ME 04001

Guest Book