TEMECULA, Calif. – Our beloved mother, Elizabeth Ann Ashley, 88, passed away August 4, 2021 in Temecula, Calif.

She is survived by her daughter, Debra and two sons, Scott and Mark; her grandchildren Michael and Racheal; and great-grandchildren.

She will be laid to rest with her late husband, Tipton Ashley. Services will be at the Riverside National Cemetery, Calif. on August 31, at 10:30 a.m.

