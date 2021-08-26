CUMBERLAND – Mary Maguire Gumprecht Davis, 95, of Hawthorne Court, passed away on August 20, 2021 in Portland. She was born on Jan. 22, 1926, in Leeds, a daughter of Harold S and Marian (Manter) Maguire. Mary was one of seven children all of whom are deceased.

Mary graduated from Kennebunk High School and Shaw’s Business College. Mary was caregiver of her first husband, Richard M. Gumprecht, who died at the Togus Veteran Home after a long and courageous battle with MS and her second husband, Richmond S. Davis, who died at Togus after a long battle with polio.

Mary was employed at the Creative Adventure Agency and ME Motor Vehicle for many years retiring to care for her first husband and mother.

She was an active member and past president of the Webber – Lefebvre American Legion Auxiliary in Kennebunk, past president of the Alewives Extension, member of the Kennebunk Baptist Church, the S&B Club in Cumberland, and a very active member of the YMCA of South Freeport

Mary was predeceased by her first and second husband, sisters, Muriel and Evelyn Maquire, brothers, Moncena W., Stanley O., Forest A., and Sherwood (Mic) Maguire.

She is survived by her son, Neil A Gumprecht and wife Mary Lou of Limestone; grandsons, John Roy of Kennebunk, Mark and wife Kelly of Melbourne, Fla., Tony and wife Kelly of Wales, Maine, Eric of Limestone; granddaughter, Jennifer of Naples, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Joshua, Ryan, Bryce, Nicholas, Andrew and Jennifer; great-great-grandson, Stanley; stepdaughters, Paige Haley of Colorado and Kasey Haley of New Sweden, Maine, and stepdaughter Ann Davis.

There will be no public services. Prayers and private internment will take place at the Maine Veteran’s Cemetery in Augusta.

