YARMOUTH – Patricia Brown Maxim, 83, of Yarmouth and formerly of Greenwich, N.Y. passed away quietly in her home on August 21, 2021.

She was born in Auburn, a daughter of Irving J. Martin and Charlotte A. Cates.

Mrs. Brown Maxim had an enthusiasm for teaching, whether it be a high school musical or English class at Greenwich Central School, a foreign language class abroad in the Netherlands, or a money management class to recent immigrants.

In retirement, she enjoyed being a member of her book club, weekly chats with her hairdressers, working at her church pie booth at the Yarmouth Clam Festival, singing and playing piano, and cooking and baking the most wonderful food.

She leaves behind her daughters Erika Brown of Ballston, N.Y. and Jennifer Brown of Lincoln, Mass.; her loving husband, John D. Maxim; a sister, Joan Steele; a nephew, Andrew Wescott and wife Ana Wescott; a son-in-law, Jeffrey Miller; and several grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at First Parish Congregational Church, 116 Main St., where a reception will follow at the Amvets Center, 148 North Rd., Yarmouth. Burial will be private in Gracelawn Memorial Park, Auburn.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (M.A.R.E.) mareinc.org or The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital https://fundraising.mmc.org/bbch-donate-now

If you’d prefer to mail a donation, the address is:

Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital

Attn: Philanthropy Dept.

22 Bramhall St.

Portland, ME 04102

Guest Book