KENNEBUNK – Roger William Sundin Sr., 98, of Portland, formerly of Kennebunk and Springvale, died Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Barron Center in Portland following a period of failing health.

Roger was born August 15, 1923 in Boston, the son of Fritz Gustav Sundin and Mary (Steele) Sundin and spent his formative years in Warwick, R.I., attending Aldrich High School and University of Rhode Island, until he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1943. He trained as a B17 bomber pilot and was stationed in England as part of the 8th Air Force flying missions over Europe until his discharge in 1945.

In 1965, he married Gloria Rand and soon after they moved to Kennebunk Lower Village. They bought Rand’s, her parents’ antique shop, and designed and built Rand Green – a small mall in Lower Village.

The couple were renowned for their trips to England to buy antiques and ship containers back to Kennebunk. Over a period of 22 years, they made over 60 trips to England, touring the continent at the end of each buying trip.

He enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the Webhannet Golf Club, member and Past Master of Arundel Lodge #76, AF & AM in Kennebunkport, served on the budget board of Kennebunk, and member of the VFW of Springvale, Kennebunk-Kennebunkport Chamber of Commerce, and the Lower Village Association.

Roger was predeceased by his beloved wife of 55 years, Gloria Rand Sundin, who died Nov. 9, 2020.

Survivors include his two sons, Roger W. Sundin Jr. and his wife Geralyn of Natick, Mass., Fredrick S. Sundin and his wife Saby of Boynton Beach, Fla.; grandchildren Kristin Sundin Brandt, Bryan Sundin, Colleen Sundin, and Caitlin Sundin; his sister, Shirley Frazier of Warwick, R.I.; and longtime friend and caregiver, Carol Hill.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Evergreen Cemetery, Kennebunk, with Military Honors and Masonic Services with brethren of Arundel Lodge.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk. http://www.bibberfuneral.com

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to

Sanford Springvale YMCA,

P.O. Box 249,

Sanford, ME 04073.

