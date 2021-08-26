BRIDGTON – Wayne Avard Cadman Sr., 72, of Bridgton. passed away suddenly on August 23, 2021, at his home in Bridgton with his wife by his side. Wayne was born Dec. 17, 1948, at the Bridgton Hospital on 6 Main Hill to Gwendolyn Faye Cadman (Leavitt) and John Avard Cadman. Wayne graduated from Bridgton High School in 1967, joined the US Air Force, and was trained as a Security Police officer. His first assignment was to Osan Air Base, Republic of South Korea, where he served a thirteen-month isolated tour. He then was re-assigned to Bentwaters Air Base in England where he played on the base football team for two years, and was the smallest man on the defensive line at 6’ 4” and 245 lbs. He worked for the United State Postal Service for 35 years and retired as Postmaster of the Harrison Post Office.Wayne built a home on a parcel of the family land where he grew up. He would have a large dinner or lunch for almost any occasion. It was not unusual to have eighteen to twenty-five people sit down for dinner, the way it had been in his parents’ home.Wayne was a big man, with a big voice, and a big heart, and was involved with many community groups. He was Commander of VFW Post # 9328 in Harrison, a member of American Legion Post #67 in Bridgton, Past Master of Masonic Delta Lodge # 153 in Lovell, Past Master, Trustee, Secretary, and current Junior Deacon of Pythagorean Lodge #11 in Fryeburg. Past President of 16th Masonic District, a member of the Scottish Rite Valley of the Androscoggin, Member Consistory of Portland as a 32° Mason. He will be missed by many.Wayne enjoyed working on John Deere two-cylinder tractors or “Jonny Poppers”. He rebuilt his father’s 1948 John Deere “B” and traveled to upstate New York for many years for two-cylinder tractor shows. Wayne also loved smoking meat on a smoker that he had made, being in the woods on the family property, and working at the Fryeburg Fair for the week of the fair. In his younger days he was an avid hiker and hiked many trails in New Hampshire and Maine. Wayne loved camping and camped in the New Hampshire National Forest the week before his passing.Wayne is survived by his beloved wife, Virginia Lee Cadman of Bridgton; children Micheale Jean Potvin of Orono, Mary Elizabeth Cadman of Naples, and Wayne Avard Cadman, Jr. of Portland; two granddaughters, Constance Jean (CJ) Cadman, and Brea Renee Potvin; brother, John Craig Cadman and his wife Kathie of Minot, sister, Julie Faye Richardson and her husband Buster of North Bridgton and Rotonda West, Fla.; niece, Sarah Marean and her husband Chris of Hollis, nephew, Michael Nevells and his wife Jeddy of Limington, niece, Melissa Gammon and her husband Ryan of Limington, niece, Amanda Cadman of Minot; his chocolate lab, “Cocoa.” Wayne was predeceased by his mother and father, John and Gwendolyn Cadman; nephew, John F. Cadman.A memorial service celebrating Wayne’s life and longtime involvement in Masonry will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 in the Expo Center at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road in Casco. A committal service with military honors for Wayne will be at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery (“New Maine Vets Cemetery”), 163 Mount Vernon Road in Augusta. Condolences, tributes and Wayne stories can be shared at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.In lieu of flowers,gifts may be made inWayne’s memory to the:Masonic Benevolent FundPythagorean LodgeP.O. Box 745Fryeburg, ME 04037

