Ready for three minutes of perfect power pop? It comes in the form of “In Time,” the new single from Portland musician Xander Nelson. The track was released on Aug. 6.

Last year, Nelson released the song “Hysteria.” He and his band have been playing original indie rock tunes since 2017, and the full lineup is Nelson on lead vocals and guitar, guitarist Manny Urgiles, Conor McGrory on bass and drummer Chuck Martin.

When he’s not playing shows or recording tunes, Nelson is a guitar instructor at Maine Academy of Modern Music.

What’s more, if you’re looking for something to do tonight, head to The Press Room in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to see Xander Nelson and his band along with Tiger Bomb and Mal Thursday. The show starts at 8 p.m., and tickets are $10. Get ’em here: eventbrite.com.

Here’s “In Time:”

