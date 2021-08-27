Music on Main Street strikes up a tune this weekend

The first of what may become a series of monthly concerts on Main Street will take place from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, in the town parking lot on Park Street behind Bridgton Books and the former Main Street Variety lot. All are welcome to attend and enjoy some lively music and good food. Local funk/reggae/upbeat musician Jordan Kaulback will open for the headliners, the pop rock and folk Pete Kilpatrick Band. Concertgoers should bring their own chairs. Two new places in town, Nora Belle’s pizza and Mister Twister’s pretzels, will be selling food, and beer from Fluvial Brewery in Harrison will be available to people over 21. Rain date: same time Sunday, Aug. 29.

DAC drive-in concerts

The Denmark Arts Center is again hosting a series of outdoor concerts on Sunday afternoons at the Bridgton Drive-In, 383 Portland Road. Unfortunately, the first concert featuring the Starlight Honeys was canceled due to inclement weather, but the remaining concerts with King Memphis (Aug. 29), The Shadow Riders (Sept. 5) and Gina Williams (Sept. 12) are still on the schedule. Tickets are $50 per car, five person maximum. The gate opens at noon and concerts start at 1 p.m. Guests should bring lawn chairs to set up in front of their vehicles and coolers with food and nonalcoholic drinks, if desired. Please leave pets at home. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to denmarkarts.org/event.

Jeanette’s Closet reopens

Jeanette’s Closet, a provider of free, good-quality, used clothing, is finally reopening after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone in need of clothing may stop by the Bridgton First Congregational Church from 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and see what is available. The church is located at 33 South High St. Donations are also welcome. For more information, call 647-3936.

Bridgton Recreation

Lots is happening at Bridgton Recreation this fall and registration for programs is now open. Register for the Bridgton Rec Outdoor Club, featuring kayaking, hiking, fishing, cross-country skiing and biking, at [email protected] or call 647-1126. After-school karate for kids is at 4 p.m. Thursdays from Sept. 16 to Nov. 18 in Town Hall. The free Team Long Run program for kids in K-2 meets at Stevens Brook Elementary School on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. and Fridays at the same time for grades 3-5. Beginner pickleball for all ages is also offered at the elementary school Mondays and Fridays from 9-11 a.m. Drop-ins are welcome. The Arts & Culture Club will meet at the Town Hall at 4 p.m. on Mondays starting Sept. 13, and the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) Club meets on Tuesdays beginning Sept. 14. Find more information and register by visiting bridgtonmaine.org or calling 647-1126.

