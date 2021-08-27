SCARBOROUGH — Jennifer Goff, CFP®, MBA, with Hughes Wealth Advisors a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC has become an Ameriprise Financial Private Wealth Advisor.

Goff with an office in Scarborough, is among the 18 percent of approximately 10,000 Ameriprise financial advisors to achieve this status.

Ameriprise Private Wealth Advisors provide personalized financial services to their clients. To become eligible for this status, advisors must be experienced in providing a comprehensive approach to financial planning and advice, complete

specialized training and achieve exceptional business results.

As a Private Wealth advisor, Goff provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with her clients. Hughes Wealth Advisors has served the Scarborough area since 2000. For more information, contact Melissa Fraser at 207-883-4434 or visit the Ameriprise office at 5 Ward St., Scarborough.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: