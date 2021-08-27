A motorist struck and killed a man in the Falmouth Hannaford parking lot Friday morning.

The man was struck around 11:30 a.m. by a car maneuvering through the lot, according to Lt. Frank Soule of the Falmouth Police Department.

It was not immediately clear how the man came to be hit by the car or what area of the lot he was in, but a team of detectives and a crash reconstruction specialist from the Windham police department are working together to understand what happened, police said.

The deceased man’s name has not been released pending notification of his family, Soule said. He also declined to immediately identify the driver involved.

“Preliminarily, I don’t anticipate any criminal charges,” Soule said.

This story will be updated.

