BALTIMORE — Shane McClanahan won his fifth consecutive start, Mike Zunino hit a three-run homer and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday night.

Tampa Bay improved to 16-1 against Baltimore this season. The Rays have won six straight overall and have an AL-best 80-48 record.

McClanahan (9-4) grew up in the Baltimore area and improved to 4-0 against his hometown team this season. He allowed two runs and eight hits with four strikeouts over six innings.

Zunino provided a 6-2 advantage in the seventh when he hammered reliever Tanner Scott’s 0-1 pitch 453 feet over the center-field fence. It was Zunino’s 27th homer of the season.

Chris Mazza pitched the last three innings for his first save. He allowed a home run to Cedric Mullins in the ninth.

Austin Hays hit his 14th homer for the Orioles, who had won two consecutive games after losing 19 straight.

TIGERS 2, BLUE JAYS 1: Victor Reyes hit a pinch-hit tiebreaking inside-the-park home run in the eighth inning and Detroit won at home.

Reyes, hitting for Zack Short, led off the eighth with a sinking drive to center. Josh Palacios missed a diving attempt at the catch and the ball rolled to the wall. Reyes slid safely under a high relay throw to the plate.

Reyes became the first major leaguer since 1961 to have a pinch-hit go-ahead inside-the-park home run, the Tigers said. Ben Oglivie is the only other Tigers player to hit a pinch-hit inside-the-park home run, on June 2, 1976.

REDS 6, MARLINS 0: Wade Miley pitched six-hit ball over seven innings, Tyler Naquin homered and extended his major league-leading hitting streak, and Cincinnati won at Miami.

Miley (11-4) struck out five, walked one and hit a run-scoring double. The 34-year-old left-hander lowered his ERA to 2.74 and hasn’t lost since May 19, a span of 16 starts.

Naquin had three hits to stretch his hitting streak to 16 games, the longest current run in the majors. Mike Moustakas also went deep for the Reds, who began Friday two games ahead of San Diego for the second NL wild card.

CARDINALS 4, PIRATES 3: Tommy Edman hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs, Paul Goldschmidt had three hits and St. Louis won at Pittsburgh.

