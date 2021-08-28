OAKLAND, Calif. — The New York Yankees’ 13-game winning streak ended as Frankie Montas pitched seven shutout innings and the Oakland Athletics held on for a 3-2 victory Saturday.

Matt Chapman homered to help stop the Yankees’ best run in nearly 60 years. The A’s had lost six straight and 10 of 12 before handing the charging Yankees their first loss since Aug. 12 in Chicago against the White Sox.

New York nearly kept it going, too.

The Yankees trailed 3-0 in the ninth inning when Anthony Rizzo reached on a bloop single with one out and Aaron Judge followed with his 29th homer, connecting against Sergio Romo.

But Romo got Giancarlo Stanton to pop out and Joey Gallo to ground out for his first save since 2020.

The Yankees’ string was their best since a 13-game streak in September 1961 fueled by Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris. The last time they did better was a 15-game charge in 1960; the team’s record is a 19-game winning streak in 1947.

Judge has homered six times in 15 games. His power surge helped the Yankees boost their playoff position and put pressure on AL East-leading Tampa Bay.

Montas (10-9) was crisp all afternoon, allowing just two hits. He struck out six and walked one for his first win since July 29.

Montas retired 15 straight after Judge’s two-out double in the first, then fanned Stanton for the second time. Montas got a key 3-5-3 double play after Judge singled in the seventh and clapped his hands furiously after the double play.

Andrew Chafin retired three batters before Romo pitched the ninth.

ROYALS 4, MARINERS 2: Salvador Perez homered for the third straight game, lining a two-run shot off the top of the fence for his 37th of the season to lead Kansas City to a win at Seattle.

Whit Merrifield also homered for Kansas City, which won its third straight over Seattle to damage the Mariners’ postseason aspirations.

Merrifield hit the 11th leadoff home run of his career on the second pitch of the game from starter Tyler Anderson (6-9).

Perez, who hit grand slams in each of the first two games of the series, homered with two outs in the fifth, a drive that barely eluded the leap of Dylan Moore at the wall in left field.

NOTES

PIRATES: Pittsburgh released struggling right fielder Gregory Polanco, cutting ties with the last remaining player from the group that helped guide the franchise to three straight postseason berths from 2013-15.

Polanco’s age, declining production and onerous contract – his $11.6 million salary this season accounted for more than 20% of the team’s payroll – made him an ill fit for the rebuilding Pirates.

Polanco hit just .208 with 11 home runs and 36 RBI this season.

CUBS: Chicago placed infielder David Bote on the 10-day injured list after he sprained his right ankle when he stepped on a ball during batting practice.

Bote got hurt before Friday’s 17-13 loss to the White Sox. The ball was obscured by some white lettering in foul territory at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The move with Bote was made retroactive to Thursday. Manager David Ross said the same thing happened to him during his playing career.

“It messed my ankle pretty good, and he was the same,” Ross said. “Watch the replay, it’s pretty nasty how hard he rolled his ankle.”

“Got some test results back and it’s a significant sprain that we’ll have to treat and try to get him back as soon as we can. No timetable at the moment.”

Bote is batting .202 with eight homers and 32 RBI in 78 games. He missed time earlier in the year because of a dislocated left shoulder.

