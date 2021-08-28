FOOTBALL

Coach: Jim Hartman (second year)

2020 results: No season

2019 record: 4-5 (Lost, 52-20, to eventual champion Mt. Ararat in Eight-Man large division quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Jaxson Dauphinee (Junior), Spencer LaBrecque (Junior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 4 @ Cheverus, Sept. 11 TRAIP, Oct. 8 MT. ARARAT

Coach’s comment: “We’re struggling with numbers, but this team is very talented. We’re teaching the kids from scratch and we have a great group of coaches. We’re really talented in the skill positions. We have high expectations. We want a good playoff seed and we’ll take it from there.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: After playing its first season at the eight-man level in 2019, Yarmouth wasn’t able to play a meaningful game a year ago due to the pandemic and this season, the Clippers are largely starting from scratch, but that doesn’t mean there’s not reason for optimism.

Sophomore Sam Bradford will play quarterback. Dauphinee and LaBrecque, the two veterans, will see time at running back, as will new senior Adam Hewitt. The line is led by senior center Aren Strobel and junior Kai Sullivan. Look for Yarmouth to keep the scoreboard operator busy with its ability to put points up.

Defensively, Sullivan anchors the line. Dauphinee and Hewitt will be top cornerbacks.

Yarmouth has a tough draw in its opener against Cheverus, but the Clippers should be able to compete with everyone. Look for this team to show steady improvement and be capable of making noise when the playoffs commence.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Coach: Mike Hagerty (25th year, 297-59-44 overall record, 10 state championships)

2020 results: 7-2-1 (no postseason)

2019 record: 15-0-3 (Beat Caribou, 3-0, to win Class B state championship)

Top returning players: Sutter Augur (Senior), Jared Conant (Senior), Zhi Cowles (Senior), Sawyer Flowerdew (Senior), Steve Fulton (Senior), Aiden Kamm (Senior), Kevin Kamm (Senior), Asher Lockwood (Senior), Cole Snyder (Senior), Truman Peters (Junior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 2 @ Cape Elizabeth, Sept. 7 FREEPORT, Sept. 14 GREELY, Sept. 27 @ Freeport, Oct. 5 CAPE ELIZABETH, Oct. 15 @ Greely, Oct. 19 WAYNFLETE

Coach’s comment: “I’m really excited about this team. We have 15 unbelievable seniors, we have good underclassmen in the right spots to support them and and we’re very deep. We’re a different team than in 2019. Very athletic and physical. The guys have all rallied around Jared and that’s been great for our team chemistry. Our team-first attitude will help us a lot. Once we find our finishing touch, we’ll be tough to beat. We can play a physical game or a technical game and I think we’re going to be as good as anybody.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Just when some might have thought (or hoped) that Yarmouth’s long run of transcendence might be ready to come to an end, or at least regress to mortality, it appears that this year’s squad might be an all-time great one if everything falls into place. Class B South features several talented teams, but the Clippers, who oh by the way are still the reigning champions, have to be viewed as the favorite once more.

Fulton is poised to be a star in the midfield. He’ll get plenty of attention from the opposition and that should open it up for many other scoring threats, a list which includes Augur, Flowerdew, Aiden Kamm, Peters, senior Isaac Grondin (who returns to the program after a year away), junior Steve Walsh and sophomores Will Caruso, Justin Dawes and Aidan McLaughlin. Defensively, Yarmouth promises to be stingy with the likes of Kevin Kamm, Lockwood and juniors Liam Hickey and Owen Redfield leading the way. Cowles returns in goal and Snyder will see some time as well between the pipes. If injury strikes, the Clippers can go even deeper than that and their ability to sub in talented players will take its toll on the opposition. Conant is the X-factor. The fan favorite, who is wheelchair-bound with Duchenne’s Muscular Dystrophy, is a scoring machine when he gets to take the field, but of far more importance is the role he plays as team inspiration. Conant is in his final high school season and after being a major part of the program for nearly a decade, rest assured that his teammates want him to go out on top.

Yarmouth will once again get everyone’s best effort and with the schedule the Clippers face, that could result in a few bumps in the road, but this program has what it takes to wind up atop the heap. Yet again.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Coach: Andy Higgins (third year, 19-6-1 overall record)

2020 results: 6-3 (no postseason)

2019 record: 13-3-1 (Lost, 3-0, to Cape Elizabeth in Class B South Final)

Top returning players: Katelyn D’Appolonia (Senior), Ava Feeley (Junior), Macy Gilroy (Junior), Kate Sahagian (Junior), Nori Schneider (Junior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 2 CAPE ELIZABETH, Sept. 7 @ Freeport, Sept. 10 NYA, Sept. 11 YORK, Sept. 14 @ Greely, Oct. 5 @ Cape Elizabeth, Oct. 7 FREEPORT, Oct. 12 @ York, Oct. 15 GREELY

Coach’s comment: “We’re learning on the fly. The girls are working hard. We have to stay organized and stick to our attacking and defensive principles. If we can play our brand of ball, we’ll compete with anyone. The girls are motivated. It all starts with ‘D’Apps.’ She’s a tremendous player and an even better leader and person. It’s a really tough league. We’ll be tested from start to finish. Cape will be tough, but we hope to make some noise.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth was the second-best team in Class B two years ago and could have made a serious run at a title a year ago, but never got to take part in a postseason tournament because of the pandemic. This fall, the Clippers are again chasing two-time reigning champion Cape Elizabeth and they believe they have what it takes to dethrone the Capers.

Yarmouth is led by D’Appolonia, the three-sport standout, who will play in the midfield. D’Appolonia doesn’t score prolifically like her older sister, Sara, who is now starring at the University of Delaware, but she can do a little of everything and inspires her teammates in the process. Winning a lacrosse state title in June will only make her more confident. Feeley has already made a name for herself scoring big, clutch goals and that should continue this season. Sophomore Aine Powers, who was a revelation as a freshman playing lacrosse, looks to bring her scoring acumen to the pitch this fall. Gilroy, Sahagian, junior Grace Lestage and freshman Taylor Oranella will be part of the offensive mix as well. The defense will be led by Schneider and sophomores Kadin Davoren and Neena Panozzo. Higgins hadn’t settled on a goalkeeper at press time.

The Clippers know what their challenge is and who they have to overthrow to reach the pinnacle. Yarmouth will be tested often this season, but has enough talent to go toe-to-toe with anyone. By season’s end, no one will want to see the Clippers. Not even the two-time champions.

FIELD HOCKEY

Coach: Molly Saunders (second year)

2020 results: 5-4 (no postseason)

2019 record: 6-8-1 (Lost, 2-0, to Fryeburg Academy in Class B South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Catarina Jordan (Senior), Ari Rustad (Senior), Cassandra Walsh (Senior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 3 ST. DOM’S, Sept. 6 FREEPORT, Sept. 8 @ Greely, Sept. 18 CAPE ELIZABETH, Sept. 20 YORK, Sept. 30 @ NYA, Oct. 7 @ Freeport

Coach’s comment: “After losing 15 seniors, we will be working on positioning and filling roles on the field. We have six amazing seniors that have all been here since freshmen year. As a coach you couldn’t ask for a better group to help mentor the underclassmen. I’m excited to have a first full season of coaching at Yarmouth with a great coaching staff. This community has been extremely inviting and supportive and I am very lucky to be here. I know a lot of teams lost some key seniors last year, so it will be exciting to see how everyone’s preseason went. It’s unpredictable what to expect. We’re really looking forward to continuing having the privilege to play this season and be out on the field.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth made the most of a challenging situation a year ago, producing a winning record in the midst of a pandemic. The Clippers weren’t able to take part in a postseason tournament, however. All of that happened under a new coach, as Saunders got the most of her players, masks and all. This season, Saunders is joined by two new assistants. One is a program legend, Kallie Hutchinson (Class of 2015), who starred for the Clippers and went on to play at Colby College. The other is Abby Smith, who played at Freeport High and at Wellesley College. That group has a lot of players to replace, but Yarmouth should show steady improvement throughout the season.

A good goalie goes a long way toward team success and the Clippers are fortunate to have Walsh back in the cage. Jordan and Rustad will lead the way in the midfield. After that, Yarmouth is hoping players will take advantage of opportunities to not only fill spots, but make an impact.

The Clippers face some tough teams in the weeks to come, but this is a squad that should develop nicely and be a force to be reckoned with by season’s end.

VOLLEYBALL

Coach: Jim Senecal (14th year, 149-58 overall record, five state championships)

2020 results: No season

2019 record: 16-1 (Beat Cape Elizabeth, 3-0, to win second consecutive Class B state title)

Top returning players: Sophie Dickson (Senior), Allie McClafferty (Senior), Elena Miller (Senior), Tristen Rogers (Senior)

Pivotal matches: Sept. 3 @ Falmouth, Sept. 9 @ Cape Elizabeth, Sept. 11 GREELY, Sept. 23 SCARBOROUGH, Oct. 4 FALMOUTH, Oct. 6 YORK, Oct. 8 @ York, Oct. 9 CAPE ELIZABETH

Coach’s comment: “It’s no secret that we lost several all-stars to graduation last year, but since we started training in the summer, I don’t think we’ve spent all that much time thinking about that. I look at our team this year and believe that we once again have the talent to compete with the top teams in both Class A and B. Several of our players will be playing in their first varsity season, but seem poised and confident. Others will be playing in new positions, but look like they’ve been playing there for years. We have a tough schedule against many of the top teams in Class A and B, so we’ll know very quickly where we stand. It’s a new challenge, but one that I am very much looking forward to.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth is the two-time reigning Class B state champion, but couldn’t go for a three-peat a year ago and sadly, had to say goodbye to some program greats, like Kaitlyn Bennett, Evelyn Lukis and Maggie Murray, without them being able to enjoy their senior seasons. The Clippers also said goodbye to longtime assistant coach Mike Ruetty, who has been with Senecal since the beginning. Eric Dube and Jeff Girardin look to fill his important shoes. Yarmouth does have some holes to fill this season, but plenty of talent returns and some newcomers will step right in to keep this program at or near the top.

Dickson is a top setter with some big match experience and she’ll put the ball right where it needs to be placed. She’s also a top defender. Miller will play a key role at outside hitter and will make life miserable for the opposition. McClafferty returns at outside hitter. This year, she’ll also be a factor on defense and can serve effectively as well. Rogers will be at opposite. She’ll block, set and hit and her ability to do different things will help the squad immensely. A pair of newcomers will quickly step in and make their mark. Junior Dorcus Boles, who stands 6-feet, is a middle blocker and will stymie top opposing hitters. Sophomore Annie Vinnekota is an upcoming hitter to watch.

Yarmouth has established itself as the premier Class B program and while teams like Cape Elizabeth, Greely and York will be nipping at the Clippers’ heels, they’re well equipped to remain the champion. Yarmouth will be tested by its schedule and will become stronger as a result. This is a team that should be clicking on all cylinders by the postseason and the end result could be another coronation.

CROSS COUNTRY

Coach: Sarah Carrigan (fourth year)

2020 results: No state meet (both teams qualified)

2019 results:

(Boys) 10th @ Class B state meet

(Girls) 6th @ Class B state meet

Top returners:

(Boys) Conrad Cole (Senior), Jake Owen (Senior), Josh Leinwand (Junior), Aksel Yeo (Junior)

(Girls) Hillary Connor (Senior), Paige Jenkins (Senior), Ella Maxwell (Senior)

Coach’s comment: “We are looking forward to getting the team back together for what will hopefully be a more normal year. It’s shaping up to be a great season.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: After qualifying for states a year ago, but having the meet called off by a COVID surge, the Yarmouth cross country program is primed to be in the mix for big things this fall in both the regular season and at the state level.

The boys’ squad returns Yeo, who was 20th at last year’s qualifier, as well as Leinwand (26th) and Owen (29th). Cole also has experience. That core is joined by sophomores Evan Hamm and Evan Hankins and freshmen Chris Augur and Cameron Pernal, who look to make an immediate contribution. The Clippers have a strong pack and will be a force to be reckoned with as the season progresses.

On the girls’ side, while Maddie Marston and Mary Psyhogeos will be missed, Yarmouth does return Maxwell (15th at last year’s qualifier), Connor (21st) and Jenkins. Freshmen Gigi Grosset and Madeleine Jones are newcomers to watch. The Clippers hope to show steady improvement in the weeks to come and look to qualify for states, as they have every season since 2010.

GOLF

Coach: David Cousins (second year)

2020 results: (2nd at Class B state match)

Top returners: Quinn Federle (Junior), Nate Hagedorn (Junior), Andrew Cheever (Sophomore), Sebastien Martinez (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “The expectation for us is to compete for a top spot in Class B. After coming off from a second-place finish in 2020, it’s our goal to put ourselves in a position to finish on top. We still are a young team. We only graduated one senior from last year. However, last year’s experience in the WMC qualifier and the state championship should bode well for us.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth enjoyed a tremendous campaign a year ago and looks to move up one more notch this fall.

At last year’s state match, Cheever, Federle and Martinez all shot a round of 83, good for ninth in Class B. Their consistency and experience will lead the squad this season. Hagedorn also scored at states (91). The Clippers have some newcomers to watch as well, as junior Stuart Babutt and sophomores Ben Demasco, Aaron Mason, Will Pattison and David Swift all hope to step in and make an impact.

Yarmouth should do very well during the regular season and if it saves its best for the qualifier and the state match, it could be the best team around when all is said and done.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: