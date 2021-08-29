RAYMOND – Barbara L. (Ross) Myers, 89, died Wednesday August 25, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Portland. She was born April 7, 1932, in Westbrook a daughter of Thomas and Bridget Shea Ross. Barbara grew up in Westbrook and was a Westbrook High School graduate. She was a dedicated home maker and had a passion for camping, especially at Cupsuptic Campground in Rangely. Barbara is survived by her children Brenda Myers, Stephen Myers (Kim), and Thomas Myers (Sherry); grandchildren Jeffrey, Randy, Ben, and Chris Myers; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Millie McDonough.In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband of 65 years, Alvin “Al” Myers Sr.; and her son, Alvin “Vinny” Myers Jr. A celebration of Barbara’s life is being planned, with a date and time to be announced. To express condolences or to participate in Barbara’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

