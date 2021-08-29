SOUTH PORTLAND – Michael J. Ingham, 53, of Pearl Street, died unexpectedly on August 26, 2021 of natural causes.Michael was born in Mountain Home, Idaho on May 13, 1968, the son of George H. and Kathleen E. (Welch) Ingham. In 1969 the family returned to Maine and settled on Cleveland Circle in South Portland where Michael enjoyed a carefree childhood playing all day and night with games of whiffle ball, running through the woods to the sand pit, kick the can, manhunt, and flashlight tag. He graduated from South Portland High School in the class of 1987, where he was an outstanding athlete, and continued his education at Maine Maritime Academy, in Castine.Michael started working when he was in high school, in 1990 he took a full time job at Jordan Meats in Portland where he worked for several years before he began his career with H.P. Hood, where he was currently a supervisor with more than 20 years of service and very seldom missed a dayIn his spare time, Michael was a huge science fiction fan and loved anything super hero or Star Wars. He loved reading and collecting comic books, super hero movies and anything science-fiction. He was a huge football fan his entire life, he loved watching, playing, teaching and coaching football to kids of all ages. His greatest love was being a dad to his two sons who were his entire world, they joked that it was a full time job for him to keep them in line.Michael was always willing to help others, especially his family and friends, and would put their needs ahead of his. In 1977 Mike was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes, and most recently telling his family he was tired of being a diabetic. He will long be remembered as a proud, loving, caring, and sometimes stubborn, father, brother and friend, who always had a sharp wit.Michael was predeceased by his father, George Ingham.He is survived by his mother, Kathleen E. Welch of South Portland; two sons, Michael G. “Mickey” Ingham and Matthew T. Ingham, both of South Portland; two brothers, Christopher Ingham of South Portland, and Peter Googins of South Portland, two sisters, Bethany and her husband Jeffrey Holmes of South Portland, and Wendy and her husband Peter Petros of Ellsworth; several nieces and nephews.Visiting hours celebrating Michael’s life will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 1, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, in South Portland. To view Michael’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.comThose who wish may make contributions in Michael’s memory to: https://www.diabetes.org/donate.

