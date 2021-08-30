HARRISON — Police are investigating a crash in which a sport utility vehicle and a motorcycle collided, resulting in the death of a motorcyclist.

The crash happened on Sunday evening in Harrison.

Police said a motorcycle driven by Christopher McCue, 38, of Naples, crossed into the opposite lane and struck the front of the SUV.

Police said McCue died at the scene. The driver of the SUV and two children were also evaluated for possible injuries, they said.

Police said the crash site was still being reconstructed on Monday.

