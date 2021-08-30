BIDDEFORD — Michèle A. Hubler, 75, of the Black Rock section of Bridgeport, Connecticut, died March 31, 2021, after a courageous battle against pancreatic cancer.

Born Michèle Andrée Labonte in Biddeford, Maine, she was part of a French Canadian family of deep Catholic faith. After the death of her mother, Madeleine, when she was just 12 years old, Michèle attended Stella Maris and Marie Joseph Academies in Maine. In 1960, she settled in Bridgeport, Connecticut with her father, Lucien, and sister, Charlene.

Michèle is survived by: her beloved husband, Bruce; cousins in Maine; and many friends she considered family.

Michèle was preceded in death by: her sister, Charlene Labonte of New Haven; and her parents, Lucien Labonte and Yolande Madeleine Therrien Labonte.

Her full obituary can be found at leskopolkefuneralhome.com

