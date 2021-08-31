Art

Sept. 10

Artist’s Reception for Christina David – Paintings, Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton, on view through Oct. 1.

Through Sept. 30

“Restoration 2021: Works by Works by Graduating BA and BFA Art Students” at University of Southern Maine at Gorham, online at usm.maine.edu/gallery/restoration-2021-works-graduating-ba-and-bfa-art-students.

Ongoing

Third Thursday Artmart, 7 p.m. via Facebook live, hosted by Gallery 302, showcasing visual and 3D artwork. Visit the gallery’s Facebook page for details.

Film

Ongoing

Bridgton Twin Drive-In Theater, 383 Portland Road, showtimes on Facebook.

Pride’s Corner Drive-In, 651 Bridgton Road (Route 302), Westbrook, showtimes on Facebook.

Museums

Ongoing

1789 Marrett House, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. first and third Saturdays through Oct. 16, 40 Ossipee Trail East, Standish. $7-$15, historicnewengland.org.

Rufus Porter Museum of Art and Ingenuity, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday to Oct. 9, 121 Main St., Bridgton, masks required, 647-2828.

Music

Sept. 2

Vallee Square Concert Series, 8 p.m., final show of the season, Vallee Square Outside Dining Park, Westbrook. downtownwestbrook.com.

Sept. 4

Jennifer Porter: Sun Come and Shine CD Release Party, 7:30 p.m., to celebrate reopening of Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. $15. sacorivertheatre.org.

Ongoing

Grand Central Wine Bar, 7 Railroad Ave., Gorham, live music 5-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday. grandcentralwinebar.com.

Saccarappa Summer Concert Series at Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., Westbrook, 7 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 20. Suggested donation $10, with all proceeds going to the musicians.

Thursday and Friday Night Music Series, 7-9:30 p.m. Thursdays and 8:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays, The Frog and Turtle, 3 Bridge St., Westbrook.

Theater

Through Sept. 19

“Jersey Boys,” presented by Maine State Music Theater at Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St. $57-$73. msmt.org/jersey-boys/.

