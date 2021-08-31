SACO — Michael T. Mendros, 59, of Saco, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at home.

He was born in Biddeford on April 13, 1962, a son of Thomas and Antoinette (Antonakos) Mendros.

Michael graduated from Thornton Academy, Class of 1980. He lettered in indoor and outdoor track and he participated in soccer and cross country. He went on to get his bachelor of science degree from University of Maine at Orono, Class of 1986. He was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and the American Society of Civil Engineers.

Michael was retired and had been employed as a civil engineer. He worked with the design and implementation of road construction, facilities and other infrastructure.

Michael was an avid sports fan. He followed the Boston Celtics, New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox.

Mr. Mendros was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Saco. He was a member of the Lacones Society serving as treasurer and advisor for several terms.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Thomas and Antoinette Mendros; and by his aunt, Stella Antonakas.

He is survived by: his siblings, George T. Mendros and Constance “Dina” Mendros and her partner George Miaoulis; and many aunts, uncles and cousins and friends.

For the last several years, Michael suffered from diminished mobility although he never complained about his condition. He had myotonic dystrophy, a form of muscular dystrophy. If you wish, please make a donation to the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation in his memory. To make an online donation, go to mad.donordrive.com and click on the Donate Now button.

Visiting Hours will be from 5-7 p.m., with the Trisagion Prayer Service at 5:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel in Saco. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Saco. Burial will follow in the family lot at St. Demetrios Cemetery in Biddeford. To view Michael’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.comge or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

