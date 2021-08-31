The New England Patriots have released Cam Newton ahead of Tuesday’s cut deadline, according to media reports.

The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride was the first to report the news.

Newton, who spent his first nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers, signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in 2020 after the Panthers cut him. He signed another one-year deal after the 2020 season.

But the Patriots also drafted quarterback Mac Jones 15th overall in the 2021 NFL draft, and he played well during the preseason.

Newton missed a few days of practice last week after having to go through COVID protocols. Jones took the majority of the first-team snaps.

The Panthers drafted Newton No. 1 overall in 2011. He won the NFL’s MVP award in 2015 and helped lead the Panthers to a Super Bowl. But multiple injuries during the latter part of his time with the Panthers, and an expiring contract, caused them to part ways with the quarterback.

Newton is now a free agent and can sign with any team with rosters getting trimmed to 53 players by 4 p.m. today. Plenty of teams looking for a veteran presence at quarterback will likely scramble to sign Newton.

