Portland’s city council is trying to figure out how to respond after Maine’s top court questioned why it refused to hold a referendum on a proposed clean elections program two years ago.

But councilors no longer have the option of reversing that decision and putting the question on the November ballot.

Advocates, who submitted nearly 7,000 signatures in support of the initiative in 2019, have urged the council to reverse a previous decision to have the proposal reviewed by the Charter Commission before seeking voter approval. The council met in a closed-door session Monday to discuss their options.

But City Clerk Katherine Jones said Tuesday that she ordered the November ballots on Monday – without a referendum question – so they would be ready in time for absentee voting starting Oct. 4.

“Election system and software require 3 to 4 weeks to lay out the ballots, send proofs and then print them, because we have (ranked-choice) voting it takes a bit longer to set up,” Jones said in an email Tuesday morning. “I have always had my ballot order in the last week of August/first week of September.”

The news comes as Portland councilors met in closed session Monday to discuss a request from Maine’s high court for information justifying their 2019 decision not to place the referendum on the ballot.

The legal strategy session appeared to present a conflict for one city councilor, who was part of the group to file suit against the city in 2019.

Fair Elections Portland collected about 6,800 signatures for a citizens initiative to create a municipal cleans elections program similar to the one at the state level. It sued the city after the City Council decided that the proposal was a significant change to city government and could not be placed on the ballot without first being reviewed by a charter commission.

The city successfully defended its decision in Cumberland County Superior Court by arguing that requiring the city to budget money each year for publicly-financed local candidates would require a formal charter change. Charter changes must also be approved by voters, but only after being recommended by an elected charter commission.

Fair Elections Portland appealed the ruling to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, which heard arguments in February. The court issued an opinion in June, saying a municipal clean elections program did not seem to be a significant reform but it did not have enough information to decide the case and remanded the issue back to the city, ordering the council to present a finds of fact to justify its decision.

April Fournier was one of 13 voters to sign onto a Fair Elections Portland’s lawsuit. She was elected to an at-large council seat in the fall of 2020.

Additionally, five of the nine council seats have turned over since that decision, including the mayor.

Mayor Kate Snyder, who was not mayor when the council voted in 2019, said earlier in August that she believes the charter commission is best situated to take up the proposal, since it would be the only program with a funding mandate in the charter.

“I think we will all benefit from deep study of this issue,” Snyder said.

A City Hall spokesperson confirmed that the council has not held an executive session, which is closed to the public and the press, to discuss the case since Fournier was elected. Neither the spokesperson nor Corporation Counsel Danielle West responded to questions on Monday or Tuesday about whether Fournier had discussed the apparent conflict with the legal department, or what she was advised to do.

Fournier said in a text Monday that she was dealing with a family emergency and was not immediately available to discuss the issue. She did not attend the meeting Monday, averting a potential conflict for the moment.

A charter commission has since been formed and has developed an ambitious list of reforms to study over the coming months, including clean elections.

At the Aug. 23 council meeting, clean elections advocates urged the city to reverse course and simply place the clean elections proposal on the ballot this fall to allow the commission to focus on other possible reforms. The commission plans to examine the roles of both the city manager and elected mayor, the composition of the council and more than two dozen other topics over the coming months.

“Out of respect for the charter commission, they should not have to deal with this issue,” said Kate Sykes, an organizer with the Maine Democratic Socialists of America who is also a party in the suit against the city. “We should let them do the job that’s in front of them and give them the latitude to take on other issues.”

Kellar, who uses they/them pronouns, accused city attorneys on Tuesday of ignoring the court-ordered fact-finding for months and not briefing the council. They questioned the city’s decision to meet in executive session to discuss its fact-finding or discuss “how to get around the court order.”

“We started this campaign to make the government more responsive and transparent to the people,” Kellar said. “This is the exact opposite – ignoring a court order, and going into executive session to shut the public out of the process.”

While the council was criticized in public comment and again on Tuesday or moving too slowly in response to the Law Court ruling, West said at the Aug. 23 meeting that the city was taking up the issue in due course. She the Law Court remanded the case back to Superior Court, which then needed to remand it to the council.

“We were waiting for those important steps to happen before we brought that to the City Council,” West said.

West said the Law Court determined that the city was correct on “about 85 percent of what the law is on this,” including asserting its role as gatekeeper for potential changes to the city’s “most important governing document,” the charter.

However, the court seemed skeptical of the city’s position, saying that a proposed clean elections program “does not, on its face, purport to propose a fundamental change in the form, structure, or nature of the city’s government.”

