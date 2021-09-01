LEWISTON — Belle Hemond scored with 12:23 left in the fourth quarter to push the Mt. Ararat field hockey team to a 2-1 win over Lewiston in the season opener Wednesday.
Paige Witwicki gave the Eagles (1-0) the initial lead in the third quarter. Audrey Marchildon assisted on both Eagles goals and Piper Cohen made five saves in net.
Reese Maynard tied the game in the third quarter on an assist from Kelsey Westleigh. Kim McLaughlin made three saves for the Blue Devils (0-1).
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
Local roundup: Mt. Ararat field hockey edges Lewiston for season-opening victory
-
Sports
U.S. Open: Stephens cruise past Gauff, advances to third round
-
New England Patriots
Patriots notebook: Belichick says Newton being unvaccinated not a factor in his release
-
Local & State
Advocates in Portland protest Texas’ approval of law banning most abortions
-
Varsity Maine
Boys’ soccer: 25 players to watch in southern Maine