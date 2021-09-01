LEWISTON — Belle Hemond scored with 12:23 left in the fourth quarter to push the Mt. Ararat field hockey team to a 2-1 win over Lewiston in the season opener Wednesday.

Paige Witwicki gave the Eagles (1-0) the initial lead in the third quarter. Audrey Marchildon assisted on both Eagles goals and Piper Cohen made five saves in net.

Reese Maynard tied the game in the third quarter on an assist from Kelsey Westleigh. Kim McLaughlin made three saves for the Blue Devils (0-1).

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: