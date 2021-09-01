DURHAM – Lindsey Mae Allard, 26, died unexpectedly on August 27, 2021 at a Portland hospital. She was born July 21, 1995 in Portland, the daughter of David M. and Michelle C. (Fernald) Allard.

Lindsey graduated from Brunswick High School, Class of 2014. Following graduation Lindsey completed the Strive U Program in Portland. Lindsey worked for the Solstice Corp. and was living in Portland.

Besides spending time with her family and friends, Lindsey had a passion for music, painting, knitting, puzzles, diamond dazzle, playing games, and horseback riding. One of Lindsey’s favorite spots was at camp on Molasses Pond. Lindsey always saw the good in people and always had a bright and contagious smile. Lindsey was most proud of her involvement in the Maine Pops Band and her church community.

Lindsey is survived by her loving parents David and Michelle “Missy” Allard; a brother, Devan Allard; grandmothers, Thelma Quimby and Jeanne Fernald, grandfather William Fernald and wife, Ruth; uncles, James Fernald and James Allard and husband Chad, aunts, Katherine Fernald, Rebecca Carbone and husband Dano, Amy Adcock and husband John, and Jennifer Bucci; cousins, William Blake, Ethan Blake, Gabriella Carbone, Isabella Carbone, Fletcher Adcock, Maddie Adcock, Caroline Fernald and Carly Allard. Lindsey was predeceased by a grandfather, Ronald Allard.

Relatives and close friends are welcome to call from 1 – 3 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at the Brewer Chapel of Brookings-Smith, 55 S. Main St., Brewer. A Celebration of Life Ceremony for all will be held 3 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Mountainside Community Church, 18 Mountain Road, Falmouth, Maine, with the Pastor Mac Ray, presiding. Face coverings are required regardless of vaccination status. Condolences to the family may be expressed at Brookings-Smith.com.

Those who wish to remember Lindsey in a special way may make gifts to:

PSL/Strive at

https://pslstrive.kindful.com or:

the Maine Pops band at

[email protected]

﻿

