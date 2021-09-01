FALMOUTH – Sharon (McKenney) Poor, 73, who spent a lifetime using her artistic talent to create works of art in multiple mediums, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 29, 2021.The youngest of four children who grew up in a house on Roberts Street in Falmouth built by her father and mother in 1947, Sharon was the daughter of Frances (Curran) and Gordon McKenney. Following her graduation from Falmouth High School in 1967, she enrolled in Pierre School of Cosmetology. After her marriage to John Poor, she operated her own salon for several years in their home in Cumberland. In addition to developing an interest in art and many different types of crafts, Sharon pursued her interest in medicine, earning an Associate’s Degree in Nursing from the University of New England. In later years she developed an interest in the restaurant business, owning a restaurant in Bath and a bagel shop in Portland which she operated with her husband, Ron St. Pierre in Portland.Sharon brought her artistic talents to St. Joseph’s Nursing Home as a volunteer, teaching crafts to patients. She also taught classes at Jo Ann’s Fabrics. Her home on Earl Street was filled with her creations, including stained glass, pottery, quilts, macramé, embroidery, paintings, and wall hangings.Sharon is survived by her loving husband and care giver, Ron St. Pierre of Falmouth and his children, Karen St. Pierre of Sanford and Dan St. Pierre and his wife Cindy of North Carolina; her son, Bob Poor and his wife Darcy of Cumberland and their children, Ella and Ben and Bob’s daughter, Kayla Brennick and her husband, Steve and their three children; a sister, Patsy Shaw and her husband, Larry of Cumberland and their children, Kevin Shaw of Falmouth, and Kim Low and husband John of Falmouth and their children, Ashley and Trevor; a sister, Jean McKenney and her partner Bob King of Plymouth and her daughter, Cathy Gray of Raymond and her children, Simeon, Bronwyn, Ethan, and Maddie, and Kelly Wilburn and her husband, Ed and their children, Valerie and Edward; and her favorite brother, Gordon (Butch) McKenney and wife Paula of Woolwich, and Gordon’s children, Kraig McKenney of Boothbay Harbor; Kirk McKenney and his wife, Ronnie of Virginia; and Douglas McKenney of Washington. Sharon was predeceased by a son, Christopher.The family appreciates the loving care Sharon received from all the nurses and staff members at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth and the people from Hospice, especially Mercedes and the company, Compassus. A graveside service will be held on Wed., Sept. 1 at 3 p.m. at Blanchard Cemetery in Falmouth. Lindquist Funeral Home in Yarmouth is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to :Alzheimers Association or a charity of your choice

Guest Book