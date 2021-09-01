Thanks to the generosity of a Bridgton woman, the reward in Angel Torres’s missing person’s case has been increased.

Torres, 21, was last seen on South Street in Biddeford on the night of Friday, May 21, 1999. Maine State Police investigators believe foul play was involved. Detectives have been following and developing leads for more than 20 years.

His parents have spent more than two decades keeping their son’s memory alive and pleading for answers.

“Someone somewhere knows where our son is,” said Ramona and Narciso Torres.

This week the Torres’ learned a local business owner gifted a $3,500 donation that will increase the reward in their son’s case to $20,000.

It was at the end of his junior year of college when Angel “Tony” Torres traveled from Massachusetts, where he was living at the time, to Maine to visit friends.

According to Maine State Police, Torres was in the company of Jay Carney, whom they described as a key witness in the Torres case. Carney died in 2015 of a drug overdose without telling police the whole story about what happened. Investigators from the Maine State Police believe foul play was involved.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call Maine State Police at 1-800-228-0857 in Maine or (207) 624-7076, out of state.

“Maine State Police detectives are interested in talking to anyone who has more information about Angel’s disappearance,” said Lt. Scott Gosselin of Major Crimes Unit – Southern Maine. “We are confident that the right information from courageous people in the community is very likely to help us bring a successful resolution for the Torres family.”

