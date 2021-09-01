SOCCER

Christian Pulisic did not travel with the team to El Salvador on Wednesday and will miss the Americans’ opening World Cup qualifier.

Pulisic, the top American player, is recovering after testing positive for COVID-19. He has said he is fully vaccinated. The 22-year-old missed Chelsea’s 2-0 win at Arsenal on Aug. 22 and a 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Saturday. He resumed training with the U.S. on Monday.

The U.S. team departed Nashville on a charter flight Wednesday. Brenden Aaronson or Konrad de la Fuente are the most likely replacements for Pulisic in the U.S. starting lineup.

The start of World Cup qualifying was delayed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Because of the delay, the U.S. is playing three qualifiers in a FIFA window designed for two. The Americans host Canada on Sunday night in Nashville, then play at Honduras on Sept. 8.

Pulisic is the first American to play in and win a European Champions League final, helping Chelsea win the title last season.

BAIL DENIED: Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was refused bail Wednesday and will remain in custody ahead of a trial scheduled to start on Sept. 10 after being charged with four counts of rape and one sexual assault.

The 27-year-old Mendy has been in custody at a prison in Liverpool, northwest England, since last Friday, when he appeared in court and faced the charges. A second bail application was made in a closed hearing that lasted about 50 minutes, and it was turned down. The France international did not attend the hearing.

Mendy is charged with attacks on three different women, including one under 18, at his home.

GOLF

REED RECOVERS: Patrick Reed headed for the Tour Championship Tuesday, the final event of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs, which begins Thursday at East Lake Golf Club.

After missing the Northern Trust and BMW Championship, the first two qualifiers for the playoffs, because of bilateral pneumonia, Reed made the final event as the last of the 30 players in the field. He practiced Monday under the supervision of medical personnel and was given a “cautious light to go and play,” he told Golfweek Tuesday.

Reed, who has had six top-10 finishes this season, has missed the last three tournaments. He tees off at 11:40 a.m. Thursday and says he plans “to give it my best shot.”

Winner of the Farmers Insurance Open in January, Reed ranks 19th in the world.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Two-time defending champion Primoz Roglic regained the overall lead in the Spanish Vuelta on Wednesday with a dominant performance during the mountainous 17th stage.

The 31-year-old Slovenian pulled away from Egan Bernal with 7.5 kilometers (4.6 miles) to go and finished alone up the iconic climb into Lagos de Covadonga for his third stage win, pumping his left fist as he crossed the line.

“I just tried to ride up the climb as fast as possible,” Roglic said. “At that point, Egan didn’t follow anymore so I just went in alone.”

With four stages remaining, Roglic leads the Movistar team pair of Enric Mas by 2 minutes, 22 seconds and Miguel Angel Lopez by more than 3 minutes.

“It’s never big enough, but yeah it’s nice, we deserve it,” Roglic said of his lead. “We’ll see if it will be enough then after tomorrow.”

Roglic’s Jumbo-Visma teammate, Sepp Kuss of the United States, finished the stage in second place just ahead of Lopez in a pack that was 1:35 behind the winner. Norwegian rider Odd Christian Eiking had kept the leader’s red jersey for a week but had a difficult day that included a crash. He dropped nearly 8 minutes off the lead.

Send questions/comments to the editors.