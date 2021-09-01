Those who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should avoid travel over the upcoming holiday weekend, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky said.

“First and foremost, if you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling,” she said in response to a question at a White House briefing Tuesday.

That has long been the position of the agency, which recommends that people delay domestic travel and not travel internationally until they are fully vaccinated. Walensky reiterated the guidance that people who are fully vaccinated, and wearing masks, can travel – but she added a caveat.

“Although given where we are with disease transmission right now, we would say that people need to take these risks into their own consideration as they think about traveling,” she said.

Walensky noted that even vaccinated people should wear masks in public indoor settings and that gathering outdoors with others who are vaccinated will help prevent transmission.

She did suggest one type of local trip for unvaccinated Americans.

“Talk with family and friends who are still unvaccinated about the benefits of the vaccine and consider taking them to get vaccinated over the long holiday weekend,” she said.

