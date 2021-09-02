As I read the articles about abortion limitations being considered in various states, I am astounded that I have yet to see any discussion of the men who fathered these unwanted children. Apparently these lawmakers believe in “immaculate conception.”

I also find it of interest that there is no real discussion of how to insure that these unwanted children, when born, will have nurturing families, proper nutrition and good educations. The women who bore them did not want them, or they would not have considered having an abortion.

If the anti-abortion people are so concerned for life, their concern is really limited! So sad!

William J. Leffler II

Kennebunkport

