As I read the articles about abortion limitations being considered in various states, I am astounded that I have yet to see any discussion of the men who fathered these unwanted children. Apparently these lawmakers believe in “immaculate conception.”
I also find it of interest that there is no real discussion of how to insure that these unwanted children, when born, will have nurturing families, proper nutrition and good educations. The women who bore them did not want them, or they would not have considered having an abortion.
If the anti-abortion people are so concerned for life, their concern is really limited! So sad!
William J. Leffler II
Kennebunkport
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Saco fire chief named Maine’s Chief of the Year
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
David Flood named Biddeford’s Spirit of America volunteer
-
Times Record Opinion
Letter: Vote Hayward for MSAD75 school board
-
Times Record Opinion
The Maine Idea: For once, a Labor Day worth celebrating
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: NOAA’s whale rules are off target
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.