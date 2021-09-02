ORONO — For one half, the University of Maine’s football team made things interesting against one of the best Football Championship Subdivision teams in the nation.

But fifth-ranked Delaware ended any upset hopes by the Black Bears with a dominating second-half performance.

The Blue Hens, trailing by seven at the half, shut out Maine in the final two quarters and pulled away for a 34-24 victory in a Colonial Athletic Association season opener before 5,548 fans at Alfond Stadium.

Delaware held Maine to 109 yards in the second half and scored 17 unanswered points with a strong running game.

Maine trailed 17-0 early but scored 24 consecutive points in the second quarter to pull into a 24-17 halftime lead. The Black Bears appeared to be moving in for a go-ahead touchdown late in the third, but wide receiver Devin Young fumbled inside the 5 while fighting for yards, the ball rolling into the end zone and out of bounds to give the Blue Hens a touchback and the ball.

Joe Fagnano completed 24 of 41 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns for Maine, but also threw two interceptions. Maine managed just 48 rushing yards.

Delaware had 137 rushing yards, and quarterback Nolan Henderson threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns – a 55-yarder to Gene Coleman and a 66-yarder to Thyrick Pitts.

Trailing 24-17 at the half, Delaware roared back in the third. The Blue Hens forced Maine to punt from midfield and quickly tied it up.

After a pass interference penalty gave the Blue Hens a first down at the Delaware 35. Henderson completed a pass to Hill, who bounced off two would-be tacklers at the Maine 45 and raced in for the touchdown. The PAT kick by Ryan Coe tied it at 24 with 10:28 left in the third.

Maine gained only two yards on its next offensive series and punted back to the Blue Hens, who took over at their 43.

The time, Delaware moved to a first-and-goal at the 5 before the Black Bears held, forcing a 20-yard field goal by Ryan Coe with 4:42 left in the third as the Blue Hens regained the lead, 27-24.

Delaware made it 34-24 with 8:01 remaining when Krory Spruill scored from the 2.

The Black Bears led 24-17 at the end of a stunning first half.

Delaware raced out to a 17-0 lead with 11:23 left in the second quarter. At that point, the Blue Hens had outgained Maine 178-29.

For the rest of the half, the Black Bears mauled Delaware, outgaining them 190-14.

A 27-yard pass to Shawn Bowman from midfield set up Maine’s first touchdown, which actually came after a 5-yard penalty against the Black Bears. The touchdown was a 28-yard pass from Fagnano to Michael Monios, who was wide open down the middle after Fagnano faked the safety to the left. Jonny Messina’s kick made it 17-7.

Both defenses stiffened on the next three drives and Maine took over on its 41 with 3:21 left in the second quarter. On first down, Zavier Scott went in motion to the left and cut up field on the snap. No one covered him. Fagnano found him in stride at the Delaware 30 and Scott raced in, making it 17-14.

Maine pinned Delaware on the kickoff and forced a punt from the 15. Monios came in from the right untouched and blocked the punt by Tyler Pastula, with Montigo Moss – yes, the son of Hall of Famer Randy Moss – scooping the ball up at the 4 and trotting in for a touchdown. Messina’s kick made it 21-17.

The Black Bears forced another punt, taking over at their 41. Fagnano completed five of six passes to get Maine to the Delaware 15, and Messina kicked a 32-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.

