AUBURN – George L. Liming, 70, of Auburn and Sun City Center, Fla., passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 29, 2021, under the care of his loving family. A stage-3 cancer survivor, he succumbed to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, after a three-year battle with the terminal disease.

George was born on June 21, 1951 in Monmouth, N.J., to George F. and Dorothy Lietz Liming. After moving to Lewiston at a young age, he grew up as the second oldest of seven children and attended local schools. George graduated from Lewiston High School in 1969 as the captain of both the track and cross country teams. Upon graduation, he studied economics at Lafayette College in Easton, Pa., and was awarded a bachelor’s degree in 1973.

After college George embarked on a 44-year career in the construction industry with H.E. Callahan, Reed and Reed, Allied, and eventually retiring in 2017 from Hebert Construction. After entering the field as a general laborer, he spent the majority of his career on the construction cost estimating and project management sides of the industry as a Certified Professional Estimator, ascending to the position of Vice President of Preconstruction Services.

In 1980 George married Deborah Lafreniere, and together the couple raised their two children in Portland. He was an extremely hands-on father, enjoying his time most notably as a track mentor and cheerleader, baseball and softball coach, homework tutor, scout leader, camping and hiking guide, and encourager of all things active, educational, and constructive. George and Deborah were married for nearly 41 years and were happiest adventuring with family and friends to destinations far and wide, most recently exploring their winter home of Florida.

Throughout his life George was an accomplished distance runner, involved with local running clubs and continuing to run well into his adult life. He competed in 27 marathons including the New York City and Boston Marathons, with a personal best time of 2 hours, 45 minutes. He was also an avid golfer and took up fishing later in life. Among his few character flaws was his noted love of the New York Yankees.

George was predeceased by his father, George; and brother, Matthew.

In addition to his mother, Dorothy and his wife, Deborah, George is survived by his daughter, Andrea of Westbrook, son, Todd; and grandchildren Kellen and Olivia of Boston; brothers Paul and Gregory, sisters Faith, Hope, and Charity; as well as 14 nieces and nephews; and 13 great-nieces and nephews.

A memorial service honoring George’s life will be celebrated on Monday, Sept. 6 at 11 a.m. at the Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home.

A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, Sept. 5 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston, 784-4023. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com.

In lieu of flowers, the Liming family requests that donations be made to:

ALS Association,

Northern New England Chapter,

P.O. Box 207,

Concord, NH 03302

webnne.alsa.org/donate.

Guest Book