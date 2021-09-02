AUBURN – Tommie Pauline Jewell was born Jan. 13, 1935 to Furman Sandpher and Tommie Janet Smith at Arteburn Point located west of Milsap, Texas, on the Brazos River. She passed away at her home in Auburn, Maine on August 16, 2021, surrounded by her family.

She attended school in Millsap, Texas for the first 10 years, then the family moved to Mineral Wells, Texas, where she graduated in 1953. She played basketball and softball at both schools. She was an outstanding athlete in both sports.

On May 10, 1954, Pauline joined the United States Air Force. She married David Jewell on June 1, 1958. She left the Air Force in January 1961, to start her family. David, being in the Air Force, was transferred to many places, as well as Germany.

Pauline is survived by her three children, Pam Wilson of Lewiston, Tim Jewell of Auburn, and Connie Kinsey of Sabattus; grandchildren, Taylor Berube Richard Fillion, Christopher Fillion and Melinda Wood; one great-granddaughter, Coraline and great- grandson, Mark; two great-great-granddaughters, Kendall and Ky’Leigh. Also surviving is one sister, Jo Evelyn Smith; as well as nephews Ricky, Darrell and Allan Smith, Tim Stephens and James Soule’; great nieces, nephews, cousins; and a host of friends.

Pauline was preceded in death by her father and mother; brother Benny Smith and sister Sue Stephens Soule’; and the father of her children, David Jewell.

A special thanks to Drs. Bethany Picker, James Parker and Paula Greenleaf. Special thanks also to Bernadeta Urban, RN, Malinda Thibodeau, RN, Nancy Palmore and Barbara from Androscoggin Home & Hospice.

Burial will be in Hill Cemetery in Parker County, Texas.

Services for Pauline will be Saturday, Sept. 4 at 10:00 at Lisbon Falls Church of the Nazarene, 184 Main St. Lisbon Falls with burial in Texas. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

