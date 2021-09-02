JAY/LIVERMORE FALLS — Police in both towns are investigating a string of vandalism to businesses in both towns and St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and Parish Hall in Jay.

The exteriors of businesses and the church and hall were painted with white paint with many having “666” and other wording and symbols written on them. The vandalism streak for the most part seemed to run along Route 4, known as Main Street in both towns.

The criminal mischief occurred in the early morning hours Thursday, Livermore Falls police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said.

Jay officer David Morin and Livermore Falls officer Keith Masse were going from call-to-call Thursday morning taking photos where vandalism was reported as they investigated the criminal mischief.

Among the businesses painted were Dollar General, Walgreens, Food City and Hillside Development on Main Street in Livermore Falls.

In Jay, the church had a “6” spray painted in each of the three glass portions of the front doors. Paint also was sprayed on the granite.

Other businesses tagged in Jay included Franklin Savings Bank, LaFleur’s Restaurant, Subway, Sweet Scoops ice cream store, all on Main Street and Riverside Kwik Stop and Ski Depot on Riley Road. The latter is off Main Street.

It was still early in the investigation and police planned to review surveillance videos to see if they could pick up any leads.

This kind of vandalism at a church could be considered a hate crime, Steward said. Jay police Chief Richard Caton IV was not immediately available for comment.

Police are asking that if anyone has information or saw something related to the vandalism to call either Jay Police Department at 207-897-6766 or Livermore Falls Police Department at 207-897-3424.

