STANDISH — Macie Boucher broke a stalemate in the final minute of the second overtime, lifting the Golden Trojans to a season-opening win over the Scots in Standish.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 2, MORSE 0: Grace White and Annie Vannoy scored second-half goals and the Panthers blanked the Shipbuilders in a season opener in Waldoboro.

White put Medomak ahead seven minutes into the second half. Vannoy followed five minutes later.

Riley Walters made seven saves for the Shipbuilders.

TRAIP ACADEMY 6, SACOPEE VALLEY 1: Julia Durling and Nora Gilbert each scored a pair of goals for the Rangers as they opened their season with a win over Hawks at Kittery.

Molly Sawtelle added a goal and two assists. Sarah Robillard also scored for Traip.

Elyse Guptill was the goal scorer for Sacopee Valley.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 5, RICHMOND 0: Angel Huntsman scored three goals to lead the Panthers (2-0) over the Bobcats (0-1) in Yarmouth.

Huntsman opened the scoring on a header off a corner kick by Maggie Holt, then assisted on a goal by Emily Robbins minutes later. Robbins added another goal in the second half, and Anna Belleau and Jazzy Huntsman assisted on Angel Huntsman’s second and third goals.

PINE TREE ACADEMY 8, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 0: The Breakers (1-0) scored seven first-half goals in a win over the Lions (0-1) at Freeport.

Anna and Dolci Marden got two goals apiece, and Isabelle Lindsay, Ishell Maitland, Abigayle Stearman and Maddie Verrell each scored once.

GPCS goalkeepers Sophia Steward and Ellie Harrell made nine saves and one save, respectively.

FIELD HOCKEY

FALMOUTH 4, SANFORD 0: A hat trick from Elise Gearen lifted the Navigators to a season-opening win against the Spartans in Sanford.

Falmouth keeper Jordan Wolf converted a penalty kick and made four saves. Gwen Long and Audrey Murray each had an assist.

Sanford’s Madison Lawrence made 12 saves.

GORHAM 3, THORNTON ACADEMY 0: Alyvia Caruso and Brooke Farquhar each scored once and set up a goal by the other, leading the Rams past the Golden Trojans in a season opener at Gorham.

Hannah Bickford added a goal in the fourth quarter, assisted by Ellie Szostalo.

Thornton freshman Allison Marines made 14 saves.

LAKE REGION 1, GREELY 0: Sadie Tirrell’s goal midway though the third quarter gave the Lakers a win in a season opener at Cumberland.

Reiyn Hart needed only two saves for the shutout. Greely’s Savannah Harvey turned away 16 shots.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 3, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Grace Murley scored an unassisted goal in the first quarter, and Julie Albert and Eliza Thorne added goals in the second as the Raiders (2-0) downed the Patriots (0-2) at Fryeburg.

Olivia Towne and Camden Jones each had an assist, and Rayna Wales stopped two shots for the shutout. Lorenza Pipen totaled four saves for the Patriots.

