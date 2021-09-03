Town Council honors Gray community service volunteers

The Gray Town Council honored the following award recipients during the 2020 Volunteer Awards ceremony at the Gray Blueberry Festival on Aug. 14: Volunteer of the Year, Rachel Lyn Rumson; Committee of the Year, Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee; Organization of the Year, Gray-New Gloucester High School Community Service Club; Lifetime Achievement Award, Ray Clark; and Evelyn Morrill Durgin Award, Robert Sawyer. Thanks for your generous service to us all.

Bean and casserole supper

The American Legion Auxiliary will be having a bean supper from 5-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road. The meal will include kidney and navy beans, chop suey, red hot dogs, cole slaw, a variety of casseroles, bread and butter, punch and coffee. The cost is $10 and is all you can eat. Call 657-3931 for more information.

Author talk

Anne Gass, author of “We Demand: The Suffrage Road Trip,” will give a talk at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at the Gray Public Library. This event is part of the Pat Barter Speaker Series and is free and open to all.

In related news, the library will be closed Sept. 15 for training and will reopen Sept. 16.

Fall recreation

GNG Jr. Lacrosse, offered from Sept. 8 to Oct. 13 for ages 5-10, will focus on skills and drills in a fun and age-appropriate environment. Children will be taught the basics and then be provided with opportunities to practice their skills. They will also experience some fun drills and contests that encourage teamwork, shot accuracy and sportsmanship. Equipment will be supplied, but if kids have a stick they’d like to use, they’re welcome to bring it.

Following practices, Youth Flag Football for Kids will begin Thursdays beginning Sept. 30. Players in grades 1-4 will have an opportunity to have fun while practicing basic football skills such as passing, catching and offense/defense strategies. The flag football program will take place at the New Gloucester Fairgrounds from 5:15-6:15 p.m. Masks are optional for now.

For more details, see gngrec.com or call 657-2323 or 657-6762.

Fall mum sale

It’s time to order fall mums through the annual Gray Fire Rescue Association Mum Sale. Donations go toward the purchase of life-saving equipment for emergency responders. Flowers will be ready for pickup Sept. 17. See grayfirerescue.org or Facebook for more information.

Volunteers welcome

Come join the second, hands-on build for the new park at Gray Corner, 5 Yarmouth Road, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. All ages and skill levels welcome. Rain date Sunday, Sept. 12. Contact [email protected] for more information.

On the big screen

Upcoming movies being shown at the library are as follows: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, “In the Heights” (2021), PG-13; 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, “Peter Rabbit 2” (2021), PG; 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, “The Graduate” (1967), PG; 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, “Final Account” (2021), PG-13. Free and open to all. The library is located at 5 Hancock St.

Masks encouraged

The Town of Gray encourages all visitors to wear a face covering while in municipal buildings.

Marilyn Keating-Porcaro can be contacted at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: