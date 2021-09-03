YORK, Pa. – Winnifred M. (Sawyer) Ahlquist, 85, died Tuesday August 31, 2021, at her home in York, Pa.

She was born May 1, 1936 in Buxton, a daughter of Winfred E. and Carriebelle “Pink” Sawyer. She was the wife of the late Arthur L. Ahlquist.

She lived for many years in Natick, Mass. while working as a private secretary in the family business, after which she retired to Greenland, N.H. and later to York, Maine.

Winnie enjoyed taking walks, going to the beach, gardening, birdfeeding, reading and spending time with family.

She is survived by her son, Eric Ahlquist of York, Pa.; her sister, Natalie Hebert of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; and her nieces Patti Dodge, Lisa Ross, Cora Hebert and Deborah LaTorre.

A family burial at the First Parish Cemetery in York, Maine will be planned for later this year.

