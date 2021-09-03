Former New England wide receiver David Patten, who was part of three Patriots Super Bowl wins, has died at 47.

Patten was riding a motorcycle Thursday night and died after a collision, a coroner in Richland County, South Carolina, confirmed Friday morning to the The State newspaper. Patten grew up in South Carolina.

Patten was with the Patriots from 2001-04. An underrated player for much of his career, he was a clutch performer and an integral part of that first championship in 2001.

During that run to the Patriots first Super Bowl win, Patten caught eight passes for 107 yards in the Snow Bowl game against Oakland.

He caught the only touchdown pass (from Drew Bledsoe) in the AFC Championship game against the Steelers. He also accounted for the only offensive touchdown in the Super Bowl win over the Rams, making a twisting catch on a Tom Brady pass in the end zone.

News of Patten’s death brought a flood of tributes from former Patriots players, coaches and front office people.

Richard Seymour, who attended the same high school (Lower Richland High School in South Carolina) as Patten, expressed his grief on Twitter.

“Heartbroken great man of God … lost for words — David Patten,” Seymour wrote.

This came from Joe Andruzzi: “So sorry for the loss of a great teammate. Prayers to his entire family.”

Fellow receiver Deion Branch hailed him as a “Great player, but most of all, a Great man, Mentor, Brother.”

Former offensive coordinator Charlie Weis tweeted: “Shocked and saddened about the sudden tragic death of David Patten. Excellent player, even better person. Family guy, team guy, devout Christian. Prayers all directed this way. RIP David. You will be sorely missed.”

Former player personnel head Scott Pioli also offered warm sentiments about Patten.

“Heartbroken to hear about the passing of David Patten. Beyond being a core player on our @Patriots championships, he represented all that was good. Hard to articulate the impact he had on our locker room and all of us around him. He was a TRUE champion… Godspeed”

Other highlights from Patten’s career included a 2001 game against the Colts, when he became the eighth player in NFL history (and just the second since the merger) to run, catch and throw for a touchdown.

