SOCCER

After England players faced racial abuse in Hungary, FIFA said Friday it will take “adequate actions” once it has completed its investigation.

The statement from FIFA stopped short of directly condemning Hungary fans for the abuse, which included monkey chanting, in Thursday’s World Cup qualifier at Puskas Arena in Budapest that England won 4-0.

“Following analysis of the match reports, FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings concerning the incidents,” the world governing body said, without specifically referencing discriminatory incidents.

Hungary had recently been ordered to play two matches without fans but the sanction from UEFA didn’t take effect for the visit of England because the game was under FIFA’s jurisdiction. FIFA didn’t explain why it didn’t seek to apply the punishment immediately.

“FIFA would like to state that our position remains firm and resolute in rejecting any form of racism and violence as well as any other form of discrimination or abuse,” FIFA said in a statement. “We have a very clear zero tolerance stance against such abhorrent behaviors in football.”

UEFA PRESIDENT Aleksander Ceferin has “grave concerns” about FIFA’s plans to stage World Cups every two years and is astonished by the lack of consultation by Gianni Infantino’s governing body, according to correspondence obtained by The Associated Press on Friday. Responding to a letter from Football Supporters Europe executive director Ronan Evain, Ceferin backed the group’s “extremely valid and important” concerns about the potential damage caused to domestic and regional competitions from doubling the frequency of World Cups.

The push by Infantino to transform the international calendar so every year would feature a men’s or women’s World Cup is opening up a new rift with UEFA at a time when the financial impact of the pandemic is being felt across global football.

“UEFA and its national associations also have serious reservations and grave concerns surrounding reports of FIFA’s plans,” Ceferin wrote to Evain in the letter seen by the AP.

The plans first surfaced in May when Saudi Arabia’s national federation nominally proposed at the congress in May for FIFA to explore biennial men’s and women’s World Cups – despite not having a women’s team to compete in international events.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Magnus Cort Nielsen secured his third stage victory at the Spanish Vuelta on Friday, while Primoz Roglic’s comfortable race lead remained intact with two days remaining.

Cort Nielsen, a Danish rider for EF Education, won a bunch sprint to claim the 19th stage in 4 hours, 24 minutes, 54 seconds. He also won the sixth and 12th stages.

Eighteen riders broke away early on the 191-kilometer (118-mile) route that started in the coastal town of Tapia on the Atlantic and finished after three climbs in Monforte de Lemos. The peloton appeared to have the attackers in striking distance thanks to the work by Bike Exchange, which had the gap down to under 30 seconds. But a group of seven riders including Cort Nielsen collaborated to perfection over the last kilometers to keep their chasers at bay.

Roglic is on course to win his third consecutive Vuelta. He kept his commanding advantage of 2:30 over Enric Mas, whose Movistar teammate Miguel Ángel López remained third, 2:53 behind.

FIGURE SKATING

CHEN SETS SCHEDULE: Three-time world champion Nathan Chen will begin his preparation for the Winter Olympics at Skate America in late October in Las Vegas. Chen, who has won the last five U.S. titles and is undefeated internationally since not medaling at the 2018 Olympics, is considered a strong favorite for the Beijing Games.

Skate America is the first of six Grand Prix events leading to the Grand Prix Final in December, which Chen has won three times. Vincent Zhou, the second-ranked American man, will join Chen in the Las Vegas field. Also competing at Skate America will be defending national champion Bradie Tennell in the women’s event. Other Americans competing will be Amber Glenn and Audrey Shin.

The ice dance event will feature the top two U.S. couples: Madison Chock and Evan Bates; Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue. Top pairs Jessica Calalang and Brian Johnson, Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, and Chelsea Liu and Danny O’Shea also will compete.

Send questions/comments to the editors.