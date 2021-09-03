York County Emergency Management Agency will reopen the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the former Marshalls location at the Center for Shopping, 1364 Main St., in Sanford on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The clinic will operate Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 7 p.m. and beginning on Sept. 18, the clinic will add hours on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., EMA officials said.

The vaccination clinic will be staffed by York County EMA personnel, mobile medical staff and local first responders. It will offer all three vaccines: Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson. Appointments are drop-in only – no reservations are accepted.

