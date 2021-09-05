YARMOUTH – Hargreaves “Hargy” Heap III, 85, passed away on August 28, 2021 with his daughter at his side. He was the son of Hargreaves Jr. and Lucille (Folsom) Heap. Born in Weymouth, Mass. on Sept. 2, 1935. He attended Darrow Prep School in New Lebanon, N.Y., and after graduation he served his country in the United States Army. After being honorably discharged, he attended Babson College earning both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. After graduation he took over the family paint business, Hancock Paint. He moved with his family to Yarmouth and purchased the Decoy Shop in Freeport. Upon retirement, he started Casco Bay Rowing Center. He was an avid outdoorsman, who was very passionate about rowing, swimming, skiing and hiking. He stayed active and prioritized exercise. One of his greatest joys was being out on the water in Casco Bay. With too many hobbies to list, one can’t forget the sound of his harmonica. He played right up to the very end. He will greatly missed by his friends and family.He was predeceased by his beloved son, Gregory H. Heap; and his sister, Patricia Rockwell.He is survived by his daughter, Barbara D. Heap of Readfield; his former spouse, Judith D. Heap of Yarmouth; his brother, Frederick Heap and wife of Plymouth, Mass.; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no services. Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Hargy’s tribute page and to sign his online guestbook. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Hargreave’s name to: the U.S. Rowing Association https://natrowing.org/

Guest Book