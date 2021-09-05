NEW YORK — Raising her right fist overhead to celebrate winner after winner, 18-year-old Leylah Fernandez demonstrated that her upset of defending champion Naomi Osaka at the U.S. Open was certainly no fluke by beating another past title winner at Flushing Meadows.

With grit and guile, and a veteran’s poise in the face of a big deficit against a much more accomplished opponent, the unseeded Fernandez grabbed the last five games to defeat 2016 champion Angelique Kerber 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 in the fourth round Sunday in Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Just like against Osaka in Arthur Ashe Stadium two nights earlier, Fernandez dropped the opening set. Just like against Osaka, Fernandez trailed in the second set, too – Kerber led by a break at 4-2.

But for the second match in a row on a big court, the 73rd-ranked Canadian got the crowd on her side, exulting each time she hit one of her on-the-run, impossible-angle groundstrokes. She’d pump a fist. She’d windmill her arms. And she got to do so repeatedly, ending up with a 45-28 edge in winners.

Fernandez is a left-hander who redirects opponent’s shots swiftly and seemingly with ease, sometimes dropping to a knee near the baseline to get the proper leverage. That’s a very similar style to the one Kerber used to reach No. 1 in the rankings and claim three Grand Slam titles.

Now Fernandez, who only once had been as far as the third round at a major tournament until now, will meet No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals. Svitolina, the Olympic bronze medalist, beat two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep, 6-3, 6-3.

Fernandez is among several fresh faces making moves at this most tumultuous of U.S. Opens, where the question at the start of each day has become, “Who will pull off a surprise?” – and there tend to be multiple answers by each night.

Earlier Sunday, Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands became just the third male qualifier to reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals in the Open era.

Van de Zandschulp continued his out-of-nowhere run, beating No. 11 Diego Schwartzman, 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 5-7, 6-1.

Never heard of van de Zandschulp?

Well, there’s good reason: Before the U.S. Open, the ninth-year pro had only five tour-level wins, was never ranked higher than 117 in the world and had never advanced past the second round in a Grand Slam tournament.

Look at him now, his U.S. Open streak an unqualified success for the little-know qualifier.

“His tactic today was working perfectly,” Schwartzman said. “Maybe I had luck in the third and fourth to continue playing the match today because he was playing better than me.”

Van de Zandschulp should enjoy the run while he can. His next match is against No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, who cruised into the U.S. Open quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 win over Daniel Evans.

Medvedev has yet to drop a set on his way to the quarterfinals for the third straight year.

The 25-year-old van de Zandschulp had already knocked out No. 8 seed Casper Ruud in the second round. He dropped the first set in each of his first three matches before reversing the trend against Schwartzman.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous