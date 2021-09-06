The recent International Panel on Climate Change report clearly states that carbon dioxide, resulting from fossil fuels, is the main driver of climate change.

While outright denialism regarding climate change has faded, formidable forces remain that would obstruct action to find solutions to the crisis. Fossil fuel corporations – and the politicians they own – will continue to try to blunt efforts that would substantially alter our country’s dependence on their products for energy. Another factor, though, is a sentiment that can sometimes be found among environmentally-minded people.

Given all of the climate-related and record-setting natural disasters around the world, it is understandable that a person might feel overwhelmed and maybe conclude that it’s too late to stop an unfolding catastrophe. This sense of despair can result in paralysis and inaction, which plays into the hands of those who put interest in short-term economic gain ahead of climate stability.

An antidote to feeling overwhelmed is to join efforts to shape federal policy on climate. One leading idea currently in Congress would set an annually-increasing price on carbon that fossil fuel corporations would pay, with a dividend provision to protect consumers from the burden of rising fuel prices. Emissions would drop as alternative energy becomes more affordable.

While stark in its assessment, the IPCC report does indicate that reducing the rate and intensity of climate change is possible through sharp reduction in carbon emissions.

Contact our senators and representative in Washington, D.C., and urge them to put carbon pricing in the reconciliation bill that will soon be finalized.

Tom Berry

Kennebunk

