A line of strong thunderstorms knocked out power to thousands of Mainers late Monday.
As of 8:45 p.m., Central Maine Power was reporting outages affecting more than 7,000 customers on the midcoast as well as in western and central Maine. “I think the storms are really widespread and there’s not a single area where it’s very concentrated,” said CMP spokesman Catharine Hartnett.
About two hours later, the number of outages was down to 2,374, with 981 of them in Sagadahoc County.
The gusty Labor Day thunderstorms appeared to hit Topsham and Sabattus the hardest, said Hunter Tubbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, “but up towards Bridgton there was also a good storm that moved through and towards Lewiston as well.”
The storms produced locally heavy rainfall and, in some spots, damaging winds, he said.
“The good news is that the storms are over,” Tubbs said Monday night. “The front has crossed through and drier and cooler air is already coming back in, so the storm threat has ended across the area.”
