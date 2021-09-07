Art

Sept. 10

Artist’s Reception for “Christina David – Paintings,” Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton, on view through Oct. 1.

Through Sept. 30

“Restoration 2021: Works by Works by Graduating BA and BFA Art Students” at University of Southern Maine at Gorham, online at bit.ly/3DUQDdb.

Ongoing

Third Thursday Artmart, 7 p.m. via Facebook live, hosted by Gallery 302, showcasing visual and 3D artwork. Visit the gallery’s Facebook page for details.

Film

Ongoing

Bridgton Twin Drive-In Theater, 383 Portland Road, showtimes on Facebook.

Pride’s Corner Drive-In, 651 Bridgton Road (Route 302), Westbrook, showtimes on Facebook.

Museums

Ongoing

1789 Marrett House, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. first and third Saturdays through Oct. 16, 40 Ossipee Trail East, Standish. $7-$15, historicnewengland.org.

Rufus Porter Museum of Art and Ingenuity, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday to Oct. 9, 121 Main St., Bridgton, masks required, 647-2828.

Music

Sept. 19

Musical Theatre Showcase “I Know What You Did Last Summer!”, 2 p.m., USM School of Music, Corthell Hall. $10. bit.ly/3BTkyRh

Sept. 24

Faculty Concert Series: La Voix Humaine featuring Malinda Haslett, voice and Scott Wheatly, piano, 8 p.m., USM School of Music, Corthell Hall. $10-$15. bit.ly/3to94Ss.

Sept. 26

Music for Two Pianos & Percussion – Perry, Walsh, Means & Williams, 2 p.m., USM School of Music, Corthell Hall. $10. bit.ly/3yS4D3N.

Sept. 30

Celebrating Diversity: Hispanic Heritage Month, 8 p.m., USM School of Music, Corthell Hall. $10-$15. bit.ly/3BS64kj.

Oct. 2

Robert Sylvain & Friends Play Mémère’s Notebook: Acadian Folks Songs From Maine, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. sacorivertheatre.org/events.

Ongoing

Grand Central Wine Bar, 7 Railroad Ave., Gorham, live music 5-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday. grandcentralwinebar.com.

Saccarappa Summer Concert Series at Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., Westbrook, 7 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 20. Suggested donation $10, with all proceeds going to the musicians.

Thursday and Friday Night Music Series, 7-9:30 p.m. Thursdays and 8:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays, The Frog and Turtle, 3 Bridge St., Westbrook.

Theater

Through Sept. 19

“Jersey Boys,” presented by Maine State Music Theater at Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St. $57-$73. msmt.org/jersey-boys/.

