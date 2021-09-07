SATURDAY

Curbside baked bean supper, including 1 pint of pea beans, 1 pint of American chop suey, two red hot dogs, 1/2 pint of coleslaw, sliced Italian bread, and frosted cake for dessert. 4 to 5 p.m. Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. $10 paid at time of pick-up. Advance orders only due by 2 p.m. Thursday. Call 854-9157 or email [email protected]. Include name, phone number and number of meals being ordered.  Face masks and social distancing requested. Pick-up will be curbside at the Church Street lot.

filed under:
meals

Daily Headlines

  • Sign up and get the top stories to begin the day delivered to your inbox at 5 a.m.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles