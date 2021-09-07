SACO — Priscilla Prince Kelley, 86, of Wildwood Drive, passed away unexpectedly at Southern Maine Health Care on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.

She was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Aug. 22, 1935, the daughter of Harold and Elsie Heap Prince.

She attended Worcester schools. She lived in Worcester before moving to Saco in 1978, when her husband Bob took a job with Saco Defense. She worked at Mutual Fire Insurance Company for a number of years before her retirement. They enjoyed many summers at their camp in Vinalhaven which Bob built. Priscilla was an avid reader, a talented seamstress and a bird watcher, especially the hummingbirds. She also took pride in gardening at her home.

Mrs. Kelley was a parishioner and member of the Women’s Fellowship at First Parish Congregational Church UCC, Saco.

Priscilla was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Robert (Bob) Kelley in 2016, and her brother, Fred Lewis Prince in 1987.

She is survived by: daughter, Laura Marks Harvey of Beverly, Massachusetts and two grandchildren, Evan Samuel Marks and Hayley Winslow Marks; as well as a large community of friends.

A memorial service will be held at the Laurel Hill Cemetery Rotunda on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Scott Cousineau presiding. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, Saco, is respectfully handling her arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the First Parish Church UCC Women’s Fellowship, 12 Beach St., Saco, ME 04072 or to the Florence House, 190 Valley St., Portland, ME 04102.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: