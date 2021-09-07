Curbside bean supper – Saturday, Sept. 11, 4-5 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. One pint pea beans, one pint American chop suey, two red hot dogs, half pint coleslaw, sliced Italian bread and frosted cake. Single meal $10, payable at pickup. Orders need to be placed in advance by calling the church office between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday to Thursday at 854-9157 or email [email protected] Include name, phone number and number of meals. Deadline to place orders is 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9. Face Masks and social distancing will be requested. Pickup will be curbside in the Church Street lot.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Sept. 15, 5-6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. An option for takeout will also be available.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: