The Maine Professional Drivers Association announced the 23rd annual Trucking for Kids Convoy event will be held on Sept. 19. The event helps Camp Sunshine and Camp POSTCARD raise funds for operation, which have been difficult for the past few years.

Activities will include: Touch-a-Truck event (10 a.m.), truck show, drivers competition, raffle items and food. The lineup at at Scarborough Downs will be from 8 to 11 a.m.. The convoy will roll out at noon, rain for shine.

The drivers’ association webmaster designed a registration process on at www.mpda.org/trucking4kids, where donations and sponsorships may be made via PayPal or with a credit card.

For more information, call call Jim Costa at 420-1816.

First Congregational to host barbecue fundraiser

The First Congregational Church of Scarborough will offer its fifth annual public dinner catered by Moe’s Original Bar-B-Q on Wednesday, Sept. 22, starting at 5 p.m. The church is located at 167 Black Point Road in Scarborough.

This year’s event will again be held on an all-take-out basis. There will be no inside dining. Vehicles will be directed inside the church parking lot. Payment will be made in cash only. Cost will be $12 for all meals. Meals will be handed to an occupant of the vehicle, starting at 5 p.m.

Meals will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until food runs out. The meal will include pulled pork and barbecue sauce, baked beans, potato salad, and cornbread. The meals will all be the same and boxed by church members, who will adhere to all food handling and sanitary precautions.

The dinner is a fundraiser sponsored by the church’s Men’s Fellowship.

Library plans Stuffed Animal Sleepover

South Portland Public Library will host a Stuffed Animal Sleepover on Friday, Oct. 1. Guests are invited to drop off their stuffed animals. Dolls and other toys are invited as well. Preregistration is required for the program. Participants can register by calling the Children’s Room at 207-767-7660, ext. 3.

Stuffed animals can be dropped off on Friday, Oct. 1 between 2 and 4 pm. The stuffed animals, dolls, etc., will explore the library overnight. Participants are asked to provide one animal/doll/toy per child.

Pick-up time is 10;30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. Participants are invited to an outdoor story time to wrap up the sleepover and find out what the stuffed animals were up to all night. All are welcome to attend this Saturday story time and invited to bring a stuffed animal friend if they’d like. Participation in the Stuff Animal Sleepover is not a requirement to attend story time.

Pedaling for clean water event planned

South Portland resident Katie Spotz, clean water activist and adventurer, embarked on an ultra-endurance challenge and fundraising initiative Ride4Water, on Sept. 5, 2021 starting at the from West Quoddy Head Light in Lubec. Spotz will cycle along the state of Maine, 360-miles along the Atlantic shoreline until reaching Kittery.

The challenge will raise funds for nonprofit H2O for Life and its global mission to ensure every child has safe water. With each pedal stroke Spotz will be one step closer to helping children in Uganda have access to clean water.

For this challenge, Spotz has partnered with H2O for Life.

“Does amazing work both locally and globally, delivering water and sanitation to schools all over the world,” Spotz said in a Aug. 31 news release. “While also helping students in the U.S. gain leadership skills, civic action experience, and see the power and ability they have to make a positive impact.”

H2O for Life Director Steve Hall stated,

“Partners like Katie are helping unlock the opportunity for children around the world to live better, healthier lives,” said Steve Hall, director of H2O for Life. “Because of her efforts, students are able to focus on learning, rather than wasting time walking and collecting water. Access to clean water, a place to wash hands and a safe place to use the bathroom leads to a remarkable improvement in health and learning and gives hope for the future.”

For more information, visit water.katiespotz.com.

