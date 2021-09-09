President Biden has withdrawn his nominee to lead the federal bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives following word Maine’s U.S. Sen. Angus King would not vote for the nominee.

King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats in the Senate, has previously voiced his concerns over the controversial pick of David Chipman, a gun-safety advocate and critic of the pro-gun National Rifle Association. King’s vote is critical in a Senate that’s evenly split between Republicans and Democrats.

King had not announced publicly that he would oppose Chipman. But, Matthew Felling, King’s spokesman, confirmed Thursday that King had withheld his support for Chipman to head the federal bureau tasked with regulating firearms in the U.S.

“Sen. King was one of a (number) of Senators who hadn’t publicly stated support for (Chipman), expressed skepticism of his fit for the job, and continued seeking out voices on all sides of the issue,” Felling wrote in a brief email to the Press Herald.

The New York Times reported Thursday that the lack of support from King and Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-West Virginia, led to the nominee’s downfall.

King has been tightlipped with the press on the matter and in early August declined to answer a question from a Politico reporter in Washington, saying he was working on the federal infrastructure bill.

Felling did not immediately respond to a request to speak to King about the nominee.

Chipman, a 25-year veteran of the ATF, has drawn the ire of Republican lawmakers as he actively supported the gun safety organization formed by former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, an Arizona Democrat and the victim of an assassination attempt and mass shooting that killed six and left 18 others wounded in January 2011. Giffords’ organization has pushed for stricter federal gun control.

The ATF has gone without a leader that’s been confirmed by the Senate since 2013.

Gun rights advocates in Maine hailed the administration’s decision to withdraw Chipman.

David Trahan, the executive director of the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine, said the move by Biden wasn’t a victory for gun rights but rather a victory for the ATF. He praised King and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, for their roles in opposing Chipman.

“It’s always tough for a president or a governor to withdraw a nomination,” Trahan said. “But this was the right thing to do. Had he gone through, half this country, which supports gun rights, would not have trusted the ATF, ruining the credibility of that agency. This was the best possible outcome for the ATF.”

But those seeking stronger gun control in Maine were not in agreement.

Geoff Bickford, the executive director of the Maine Gun Safe Coalition, which advocates for strong gun control laws in Maine said he was disappointed with Biden’s decision and King’s involvement.

“He generally stands on the side of gun safety on these issues,” Bickford said of King.

Bickford said the coalition had advocated strongly for Chipman’s confirmation, saying his long career as an ATF agent and consultant for a gun safety organization made him uniquely qualified for the post. He said the agency’s mission and role in reducing gun violence and deaths in the U.S. was too important to go without a strong leader. Bickford said he now hopes Biden will nominate an equally qualified individual.

“The daily body count in this country from firearms violence and suicide should make us realize this is an industry and an area that needs more regulation and not less,” Bickford said. He said he hopes the nominee’s withdrawal doesn’t send a signal that the gun industry will get to pick its own regulators.

This story will be updated.

